Photo: Screenshot

Facebook is looking to add some diversity to its board, Bloomberg News reports.Specifically, it’s looking to add a woman.



It’s not hard to figure out who deserves the first phone call.

Sheryl Sandberg has done a brilliant job guiding the company. She deserves the slot.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.