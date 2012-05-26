Facebook Is Looking At Another Big Acquisition: It Might Buy Web Browser Opera

Photo: Apple

Facebook is in talks to buy Opera, the company behind the Opera web browser, PocketLint reports.Opera has both a mobile web browsing app and a desktop browser, and it’s an alternative to Internet Explorer, Mozilla’s Firefox browser, Google’s Chrome browser and the Apple Safari browser.



Opera says it has more than 270 million users on its browser.

Additional sources told The Next Web that it’s looking for buyers and currently has a hiring freeze.

It seems like Facebook is slowly starting to gather the pieces for the fabled Facebook phone. It has its own camera application, and this would give it a mobile browser — a key requirement for a smartphone.

Further, every major tech company has its own browser. Microsoft has Internet Explorer, Apple has Safari, Amazon has Silk, and Google has Chrome. Facebook doesn’t want to be left out, or left behind.

