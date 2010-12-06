Facebook Is Launching Redesigned Profile Pages

Facebook is rolling out a redesign for profiles starting today. There is a bigger emphasis on photos, and a the layout is more visual overall. Below we have before and after shots of our profile. After the screengrabs we have Facebook’s blog post explaining the changes.
Here’s the new look:
And this is the old look. What do you think? Like it? Hate it? Let us know in the comments.
And here’s Josh Wiseman, a Facebook engineer explaning the new look:
Today I’m excited to introduce you to some improvements we’ve made to the Facebook profile, so now it’s even easier for you to tell your story and learn about your friends.
A New Introduction
The profile begins with a quick overview of basic information such as where you’re from, where you went to school, and where you work—the kinds of conversation starters you share with people you’ve just met or exchange with old friends as you get reacquainted.
And since there’s often no better way to learn about a person than through photos, the profile now includes a row of recently tagged photos of you. In my case, my profile features pics from my engagement and wedding, two of my life’s most recent and happiest moments.
Photo: Facebook
Featured Friends You can now highlight the friends who are important to you, such as your family, best friends or teammates. Create new groups of friends, or feature existing friends lists. I opted to feature my Ultimate Frisbee teammates, giving the rest of my friends a way to learn more about that part of my life.
New Experiences
The profile also gives you new ways to share your interests and activities. You can list the projects you worked on at your job, classes you took in school, your favourite musicians and sports teams, and more. You can also share your life philosophy by connecting to the religions, political affiliations, and people you follow and admire. All your interests and experiences are now represented with images, making your entire profile a more compelling visual experience.
Personally, I opted to add this profile project to my work history at Facebook, and I tagged the people who worked on it with me. I also added “Ultimate Frisbee” as one of the sports I play and included a description of my team’s victories at the USA Ultimate National Championships and World Championships.
Improved Photos and Friends Pages
Thanks to the cool new “infinite scroll” feature, it’s now much faster and more fun to browse all your photos. The Friends page now allows you to quickly find the people you’re looking for: just search by name, hometown, school or a number of other dimensions. I met a ton of new Ultimate players at Nationals, and the new profile has made it so much easier to locate and learn about them.
We’re really excited about the new profile. We’re rolling it out gradually and plan to get it to everyone by early next year. You can upgrade immediately or learn more about the new features on this page: www.facebook.com/about/profile.
