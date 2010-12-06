Facebook Is Launching Redesigned Profile Pages

Facebook is rolling out a redesign for profiles starting today. There is a bigger emphasis on photos, and a the layout is more visual overall. Below we have before and after shots of our profile. After the screengrabs we have Facebook’s blog post explaining the changes.



Here’s the new look:

And this is the old look. What do you think? Like it? Hate it? Let us know in the comments.

And here’s Josh Wiseman, a Facebook engineer explaning the new look:

Today I’m excited to introduce you to some improvements we’ve made to the Facebook profile, so now it’s even easier for you to tell your story and learn about your friends.

A New Introduction

The profile begins with a quick overview of basic information such as where you’re from, where you went to school, and where you work—﻿the kinds of conversation starters you share with people you’ve just met or exchange with old friends as you get reacquainted.

And since there’s often no better way to learn about a person than through photos, the profile now includes a row of recently tagged photos of you. In my case, my profile features pics from my engagement and wedding, two of my life’s most recent and happiest moments.﻿

