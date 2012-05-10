Facebook Is Launching Its Own App Store

Photo: Facebook

Facebook is rolling out its own app store in the coming weeks to give developers and users another way to promote and discover apps from multiple mobile platforms.The Facebook App centre, will let users search for Facebook apps, regardless of where they run — on the Web, iOS, or Android. The only stipulation is that the app has to have some tie to Facebook (details here).



Users will be able to browse the selection of apps by category and ratings, and just like with Apple’s App Store, the App centre will recommend certain apps and spotlight the most popular apps.

The real innovation of the App centre though is its social component. Rather than just have a single list of top or recommended apps seen by all users, Facebook will recommend apps to each user based on what their friends use.

Developers will also be able to charge for apps — in-app purchases were previously available, but developers didn’t have a way to charge for downloading an app through Facebook. Now they do.

The App centre is currently available in beta and will be rolled out to all users in the coming weeks.

Guidelines for developers are here.

Here’s what it looks like:

