How Facebook Killed The Holiday Card

I was complimenting a co-worker on his holiday card, with pictures of his three kids when he said to me, “Are you getting a lot less holiday cards this year?” In fact, I was — maybe a quarter of what I had received in the past.



And I liked my holiday cards, the annual ritual where you see how much older your friends and their kids have gotten, and where you can tell your spouse or friends, “Can you believe they used that picture?”

In the past, the Internet was a boon to Holiday Cards. All you had to do was upload your photos, customise, and the card was printed and even mailed for you.

But not this year.

You see, as my co-worker and I discussed, Facebook killed the Holiday Card.

Do I really need a card with pictures of your kids when I see them every week on Facebook? Do I need that letter where you tell me you changed jobs and bought a new house? I mean, dude I commented on it the second you posted it as your status update on Facebook.

And to the handful of people who actually sent me a holiday card in a paper envelope this year? Obviously they don’t have Facebook accounts.

Real-time information is good for a lot of things, and in the case of Facebook, it’s good for not needing to share information on just an annual basis.

So thanks a lot Facebook. My mantle is bare, but at least I don’t have to fill yours, either.

