Facebook Is Integrating Bing With Its New Search Engine

Facebook just announced that Bing will be its partner in its new search engine.Facebook is rolling out a new search product it calls, “Graph search.”



Graph search relies on information from your friends. If you’re looking for a good restaurant, it will bring up restaurant recommendations from your friends.

When Facebook doesn’t have the answer to your search, it will default to Bing’s answers.

Bing was already the default search engine for web results in Facebook, so it makes sense that it would remain.

This is good news for Microsoft because Facebook is going to make a concerted effort to change user behaviour so more people search in Facebook. As more people search in Facebook, Bing results will show up more often.

