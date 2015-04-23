A quick reminder of how gigantic Facebook is

Jay Yarow

Facebook reported another solid quarter of earnings Wednesday night.

Just about everything was right in line with expectations. The insta-reaction to quarter is: zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz. It was a snooze.

However!

Let’s just take a moment to appreciate how big Facebook is relative to its peers. Even at its scale, it’s still adding hundreds of millions of users.

Look at this chart, which shows monthly active unique users. In the past two years, Facebook has added 331 million new users.

Facebook MAUsFacebook

For context, Twitter had 288 million active monthly users in the fourth quarter of 2014. That means Facebook added more monthly users in 24 months than Twitter has had in its entire history. Here’s Twitter.

Twitter MAUs Q4 2014Twitter

Facebook has 936 million daily active users. That’s massive! It’s ~3X the population of the United States. It’s more than 3X the number of monthly users on Instagram. It’s more than 3X the estimated monthly users on Snapchat.

Facebook DAUs Q1Facebook

