Facebook is hiring another 200 people at its Dublin HQ

Facebook is planning to hire another 200 people at its international headquarters in Ireland, The Irish Times reports.

The jobs will be created in Dublin’s Silicon Docks, where Facebook already employs 1,300 people.

Roles will be spread across sales, community operations, infrastructure, and engineering, according to The Irish Times.

The social media giant first established its Irish operations in 2008.

“Since that time we’ve committed to investing and growing our presence here in Ireland,” Facebook Ireland’s managing director Gareth Lambe, told The Irish Times. “It’s the growth over that time that’s impressive. It was a landing team of 30 employees six years ago; it will be 1500 by the end of the year.”

Ireland’s minister for jobs, Richard Bruton, welcomed the announcement. “The fact that Facebook chose Ireland to be their European headquarters has been a huge feather in our cap,” he told The Irish Times. “It also means Ireland is recognised as a place where companies that are as ambitious as Facebook is can do business, can grow extremely rapidly.”

Facebook moved into a new building at Silicon Docks in 2014 with capacity for 1,000 employees. Following the move, it took over a neighbouring building, with enough capacity to bring staff numbers up to 2,000.

Silicon Valley tech giants like Google and Apple also have large offices in Ireland, where corporation tax is considerably less than it is in the UK.

