UPDATE 1:05:



And FaceBook is breaking down again.

The stock is off 2.3%.



UPDATE: And thanks are pretty volatile!

The stock is now up about 30 cents.

ORIGINAL POST: Let’s play this game again today.

Facebook off 2% in the early going.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.