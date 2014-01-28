Facebook Is Going After B2B Marketing Spending

Social Insider is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.

In a recent announcement outlining changes to its Ads API program, Facebook said it would be improving its ad targeting methods. Much of the press following the announcement focused on how Facebook was making it easier for advertisers to target users based on behaviours and interests. However, one aspect that was largely overlooked is that beginning in March advertisers will be able to target Facebook users based on their employer and job title.

The change indicates that Facebook wants to attract more B2B marketers and recruiting professionals, an audience that LinkedIn has been extremely successful with. LinkedIn’s recruiting tools (called Talent Solutions) generated nearly $US225 million in the third quarter, or 57% of the company’s revenue.

Consumer brands can take advantage of targeting by profession as well. “If consumers used to work at Goldman Sachs, for instance, they’re much more likely to have a high discretionary income,” Matt Britton, CEO of digital agency MRY, told Digiday. Thus, luxury brands will be able to target high-earners of particular interest. (Digiday)

GOOGLE ACQUIRES A.I. STARTUP: Google has acquired artificial intelligence startup DeepMind for $US400 million. The company specialises in developing learning algorithms for games, e-commerce, and simulations. One person described DeepMind as “the last large independent company with a strong focus on artificial intelligence,” according to Re/code. DeepMind and Google competed in hiring A.I. experts, leading us to believe that the deal is largely a talent acquisition. (Re/code)

VK FOUNDER SELLS STAKE: The founder of Russia’s largest social network, VKontakt (VK), has sold his 12% stake in the company to Russian mobile operator Megafon. VK functions similarly to an earlier version of Facebook. The company is valued around $US3 to 4 billion. (TechCrunch)

BRANDS TAKE TO TWITTER DURING GRAMMY AWARDS: Major brands used the Grammy Awards to actively conduct real-time marketing on Twitter. Many brands made references to the award winners and attempted to tie it back to their own products and services. However, it was Arby’s which produced the smash hit of the night. The food chain’s social media producer(s) realised that musical artist Pharrell was donning a hat that looked similar to the one in the iconic Arby’s logo and highlighted the situation. (Digiday)

EVOLUTION OF TWITTER: Trending topics on Twitter are no longer an accurate gauge of what news stories are most informative to the general public at any given time. Rather, Twitter is evolving into a community where everyone is trying to get noticed by adding their own opinion to whatever discussion is taking place — whether important or not. Take for example, Justin Bieber’s recent arrest, which captivated so many Twitter users, that it overshadowed a number of other, arguably more important news events.

New York Times writer Jenna Wortham argues that Twitter is no longer capable of handling the complexity of different conversation threads, as there are simply too many discussions taking place at once. “Twitter once felt more like an electric news wire … Twitter shines as a new medium, when we are all sharing and devouring each new tidbit offered up by sources on the ground, news anchors, rogue eye-witnesses, wry commentators. But the exhilaration of those times may have conditioned us to treat even the smallest incident as one worth dissecting, regurgitating and examining to death. (NYT)

