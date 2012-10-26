Facebook Is Failing In Europe — And It's All Russia's Fault

Facebook’s Zuckerberg

Photo: BI

Facebook had a great Q3 2012, with revenue up 32 per cent to $1.26 billion, driven largely by a 36 per cent increase in advertising sales to $1.09 billion, and a new $152.6 million mobile ad business.But it wasn’t all good news.



In Europe, Facebook is sinking. It’s the only area of the world where Facebook appears to be in decline, according to the social network’s own numbers.

Here’s a look at how revenues have stalled in the old world based on active users, revenues per user, and a geographic breakdown of Facebook’s revenue sources.

We’ve also discovered the reason Facebook’s having such a rocky time in the Old World:

Pirates!

That’s right. Russian pirates have distorted the market in a way that has left Facebook at a disadvantage to domestic social networks in certain East European countries — and it’s wiping millions from Facebook’s potential European revenue base.

