Facebook Is Experimenting With Self-Destructing Posts

Facebook is testing a tool that will allow users to create self-destructing Facebook posts that disappear after a specified period of time.

The Next Web reports that the feature has been rolled out to a group of users on the Facebook iOS app for Apple’s mobile devices.

In a statement to The Next Web, Facebook confirmed the text, remarking “We’re running a small pilot of a feature on Facebook for iOS that lets people schedule deletion of their posts in advance.”

Self-destructing Facebook posts can be scheduled to last from one hour up to seven days.

