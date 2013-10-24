Facebook Is Experiencing An Uptick In Desktop User Growth In The US

Facebook saw more U.S. desktop audience growth than any other top Web property in September, attracting 4% more desktop users than in the previous month, according to comScore.

However, Facebook’s monthly unique visitor desktop traffic is down 5% from the same month last year.

Monthly traffic to Yahoo and Google sites remained largely unchanged, but they held on to the first and second spots, respectively, in the ranking.

Meanwhile, traffic to Microsoft-owned sites is slipping. Microsoft still has a considerable lead over Facebook, but that could change. Eventually, Facebook could take its spot as the third-largest U.S. desktop property.

We often talk about Facebook’s audience growth in the context of mobile, because that’s where we are observing the most change. In June, the social network had more than 38 million mobile-only monthly active users in the U.S., a 31% gain over February. However, the fact that Facebook continues to draw a large (and growing) audience on desktop in the U.S. indicates that the platform remains popular across many different types of devices and the PC should not yet be counted out.

