Facebook Had An Outage, And Millions Took To Other Social Networks To Complain

Facebook had a global outage today, driving millions of people worldwide to take to other social networks to complain about it.

#facebookisdown began trending on Twitter after the world’s biggest social network, with over a billion users, went dark for around half an hour around 6pm AEST.

We checked Facebook’s Twitter feed for an explanation, but they hadn’t posted anything in the past 24 hours.

The company’s share price was unaffected and the site’s back up now.

As you were.

