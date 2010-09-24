FACEBOOK IS DOWN: Can Life Go On?

UPDATE: Phew, the nightmare is over. Resume Facebooking.



The Internet is currently broken, thanks to a service outage at Facebook.

Facebook.com is currently inaccessible, but that’s just the beginning. Facebook-powered features in third-party websites and mobile apps aren’t working either. Looking at this site, you’ll notice the Facebook “Like” buttons are broken. So is any service using Facebook Connect or doing anything through Facebook’s APIs.

This is the second Facebook outage in as many days, though Facebook says the two incidents are unrelated. We hope this isn’t going to become a regular thing — we’ve put our lives in the Internet’s hands, and the Internet has put its life in Facebook’s hands.

Here’s Facebook’s official statement:

We’re currently experiencing some site issues causing Facebook to be slow or unavailable for some users. We are working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.

