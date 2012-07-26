Facebook Is Down 7% After Zynga Says Web Games Are Declining Faster Than Expected

Photo: By Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Zynga just delivered a terrible earnings report, and now Facebook is feeling it.The stock is down 7% in after-hours trading after Zynga told investors use of web-based games, a.k.a. Facebook games, is declining faster than expected.



Since a decent chunk of Facebook’s revenue comes from Zynga’s games, this is terrible news for Facebook.

Facebook reports earnings tomorrow night, so we’ll get a better idea of the impact then.

