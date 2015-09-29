Facebook was down, but now it's back

Maya Kosoff

Facebook users seemed to have trouble loading the website Monday afternoon.

Here’s what users saw when trying to visit the social network:

Facebook downScreenshot

Last week, the website was intermittently down for users too.

In January, Facebook went down for an hour and people reportedly called 911 to report the outage. Facebook said that particular outage occurred after it introduced a change that affected its configuration systems.

Of course, people quickly took to Twitter to complain about the issue.

 

 

 

A Facebook spokesperson told Business Insider: “We’re currently restoring Facebook services that people had trouble accessing earlier today due to a configuration issue. We’re working to bring things back to normal for everyone. We apologise to those who have been inconvenienced.”

