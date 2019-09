According to Down For Everyone Or Just Me, Facebook.com is down!

Do not panic.

It looks to me like the mobile app is still working.

So go look at some photos there.

Also, some people are saying Facebook is up for them!

You know what? Go outside. It’s Saturday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.