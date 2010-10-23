Facebook Is Already Back!

Update: False alarm! Facebook temporarily crashed, but it looks like it’s back now.



PHEW!

Original: Facebook appears to be down. We can’t access it in our office, and we’re seeing complaints on Twitter.

We’re also getting attacked with messages (pictured on the right) because the connection to the Like button is messed up.

It’s also down on the iPhone.

Everybody try and stay calm, we’ll get through this together.

