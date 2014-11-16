Facebook To Companies: No More Free Ride

Facebook will change the news feed to decrease the number of blatant promotional messages people see.

The new news feed will take effect this January, and won’t reduce the number of paid ads that users see.

“The idea is to increase the relevance and quality of the overall stories — including Page posts — people see in their News Feeds,” said Facebook on their blog.

The move essentially devalues the posts brands push out from their Pages, which may mean more paid advertisement revenue for Facebook.

“While Pages that post a lot of the content we mention above will see a significant decrease in distribution, the majority of Pages will not be impacted by this change,” said Facebook.

The company is defining “promotional” as any Facebook post that repeats the content of an advertisement, solely pushes people to buy a product or download an app, or pushes people to enter a sweepstakes with no other content. So unlike some changes earlier this year, this doesn’t seem directed at media companies that use Facebook to publicize their stories.

Earlier this week, Facebook made some other changes to give users more control over what they see in their news feeds.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.