Facebook Is Cutting Certain Types Of Ads [THE BRIEF]

Facebook is planning to consolidate its ad product. According to the company’s blog, “In the next six months, we plan to streamline the number of ad units from 27 to fewer than half of that while mapping all of our ads to the business objectives marketers care about.” That includes the sponsored story. Facebook product marketing director told Ad Age, “Sponsored stories as an idea doesn’t go away. Sponsored stories as a product goes away.”

Vincent Bollore said that he plans for his son Yannick to follow in his footsteps as the next CEO of Havas.

Volvo is starting the hunt for a new global lead creative agency. The U.S. account will stay with Arnold Worldwide.

The IAB launched a native advertising and content marketing task force.

Michael Epstein from Mindshare is starting a new role as the U.S. chief strategy officer at Carat.

The Martin Agency let go 13 staff members in its Richmond, VA headquarters. That’s 2% of its staff.

