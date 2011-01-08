Facebook Is Crushing Previously Dominant Orkut In India

Photo: AP

In India, a huge nascent online market, Facebook is crushing it, displacing the previously dominant social network Orkut, which is owned by Google. Boy, Google just can’t win anything when it comes to social.(Via the FT)Orkut, Google‘s first foray into social networking, is basically forgotten in the US, but became the dominant social network in Brazil and India. The joke was that Orkut was so big, people in India thought Orkut owned Google and not the other way around.



Well, that’s gone.

Facebook edged past Orkut in India back in July 2010, but now it’s got more than double the traffic. Facebook got 5.3% of all Indian internet traffic, versus only 2.1% for Orkut, according to Experian Hitwise.

How did they do it? There were basically two factors. First was the apps, mostly the social games we’re guessing, that Orkut doesn’t have and which got the hearts of young Indian people and got them to switch. Second was internationally-oriented Indian graduates and professionals, who got to using Facebook overseas and brought it back to India.

Apparently the Facebook juggernaut is just unstoppable.

