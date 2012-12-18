Facebook Is Cloning Snapchat, The App That's Obviously For Sexting

Photo: Flickr/rishibando

Facebook is gearing up to launch its own version of Snapchat before the end of the year, Mike Isaac of AllThingsD reports.According to Isaac’s sources, it will be a stand-alone app separate from Facebook’s main app that will work very similarly to Snapchat.



Snapchat is the mobile app that lets you send self-destructing photos and videos to friends. Since launching last year, Snapchat has seen incredible growth, with people using it more than 30 million times a day.

Just last week, Om Malik of GigaOm reported that Snapchat is in the process of raising an $8 million round from Benchmark Capital, the same firm that backed Instagram, at a rumoured $50 million valuation.

Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel told Isaac that he hasn’t heard anything about Facebook launching a clone. But that doesn’t mean Facebook isn’t looking to squash some of its growth and get in on Snapchat’s success.

