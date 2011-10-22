Facebook's Ad Business Is Booming: Rates Are Up 60%

Facebook’s advertising revenue passed $1.6 billion in the first half of 2011 and it’s going to be even bigger during the second six months.



CPMs are up 60% and CPC revenue is up 30%, Dave Williams reports in an Advertising Age column.

Williams is the founder of Blinq Media, a company that specialises in “Social Engagement Advertising,” so he has a vested interest in seeing money flow through Facebook. But, he also has an insider look at what’s happening with the business.

