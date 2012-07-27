Facebook Is Already Making $180 Million A Year From Mobile Sponsored Stories

Facebook released their first quarterly earnings as a public company today. The results were in line with expectations, which is to say they were disappointing.



But its mobile business is picking up. It now has 543 million mobile active users, which means over 7 per cent of the world’s population is logging into Facebook through their phones every month. That’s up 67 per cent from a year ago and 11 per cent from last quarter.

Sheryl Sandberg announced on the call that Sponsored Stories, its new ad product they are trumpeting as the next big thing, is generating over $1 million in revenue a day, with about half coming from mobile. That’s a run rate of $182.5 million per year for mobile alone. To put that in perspective, that’s 33 cents per mobile monthly active user per year.

Mobile Sponsored Stories was only launched in June and will pick up steam as the year goes on and deployment increases.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.