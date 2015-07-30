Facebook has added one of LinkedIn's most ridiculous features

Facebook is testing a new feature which will let your friends add tags to your profile, just like LinkedIn, The Verge reports.

Facebook is currently testing profile tags in New Zealand. They’re labels that are added to your profile by either you or your friend, and describe who you are.

If a friend adds a tag for you, it doesn’t immediately go public. Instead, it waits there to be approved.

Here’s what Facebook profile tags look like, according to The Verge:

LinkedIn already has a feature just like this. Users can add skills to their profile, or their connections can suggest them.

LinkedIn skills are often used as a joke, with users sending each other humorous skills to see if they will be listed on their profiles. And that’s what happens on a professional network — Facebook profile tags are probably going to be even sillier.

Here’s Facebook’s explanation of the profile tags, as provided to The Next Web:

In addition to the standard ways of letting people know who you are on your Facebook profile, profile tags let you express your identity in a more informal way. We believe that friends can also add a unique perspective to who you are and what makes you special that you may not even think about putting on your profile. For example, when you introduce friends to each other, you might share a unique characteristic or something they might have in common, like “…Connie is an avid cyclist too!” This strengthens bonds between friends and helps Connie’s new friends learn something interesting about her. Now you can do this on Facebook too: compliment your friends, make your friendship even stronger and help others learn interesting and fun facts about your friends.

