Facebook Just Fixed One Of The Biggest Complaints Users Have About Its iPhone App

Facebook’s app on the iPhone is notoriously slow to load, but not for much longer.Facebook has completely rebuilt its iPhone app to make it run much faster, according to New York Times reporter Nick Bilton.



Bilton spoke with two Facebook engineers who said the app has been rebuilt using a different programming language that doesn’t require the app to get as much information from the web while running.

The updated app is “blazing fast,” according to Bilton who got to try it out.

Facebook is planning to release the update later this summer.

