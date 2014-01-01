Facebook Is A Daily Habit In The US, While Twitter Users Log On Less Often

Please note: The Social Media Insights morning email will no longer be free beginning January 2, 2014. It will be delivered exclusively to subscribers of Business Insider Intelligence. Non-subscribers will receive a shorter afternoon version. Sign up for a free two-week trial to BI Intelligence here.

SOCIAL MEDIA YEAR-IN-REVIEW: Pew Research Center released its annual social media report yesterday. The report is based on survey responses from U.S. adults.

Some of the more interesting data in the report shows that nearly two-thirds of Facebook users in the U.S. use Facebook daily (63%), compared to less than half of Twitter users who access that site as frequently (46%). More than half of Twitter users reported visiting the social site either weekly or less often.

Furthermore, 90% of Twitter users in the U.S. said they also use Facebook. Whereas, just 22% of Facebook users reported using Twitter. In fact, Facebook users were quite evenly dispersed among Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and LinkedIn when asked what other social media service they use to complement their Facebook usage.

It just further proves that Facebook has remained the backbone of social media in 2013. (Pew)

FACEBOOK AND TEENS: Many news outlets have been reporting that “Facebook is dead and buried,” because of an EU-funded study that showed teens were losing interest in Facebook. However, it turns out the study’s sample size was limited to “school kids in villages north of London from three schools with a population of more than 2,000 …” Therefore, it’s really not fair to generalize that the findings are indicative of Facebook trends in the European region at large. (BBC)

BIG PLANS FOR GOOGLE+: In a recent interview with Live Mint, Google executive Steve Grove offered a few clues as to what is next for Google’s social network. ” … I can tell you there are going to be big developments in photos in 2014 … But at the centre of our strategy right now, there’s mobile, it’s very important, especially for photos. It’s also going to create a network future with people uploading live videos from their phones. Google+ could do for live video, what YouTube did for recorded video.” (Live Mint)

ERIC SCHMIDT’S BIGGEST MISTAKE: Google chairman Eric Schmidt said the biggest mistake he ever made “was not anticipating the rise of the social networking phenomenon,” and said it’s “not a mistake we’re going to make again.” (The Verge)

TECH SITE UNDER FIRE: Tech news startup, The Information, is under fire after it misquoted Paul Graham. The quote in question referred to why more women are not software “hackers.” The Information’s founder, Jessica Lessin, has responded to the allegations on her blog. (Jessica Lessin)

NEW NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION PLAN: Netflix announced a new tier to its subscription offerings that will cost $US6.99 per month, but limits viewing to just one device at a time. (Adweek)

