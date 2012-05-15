RING MY BELL: Zuckerberg Disses Wall Street Once More

Photo: Facebook Roadshow

It’s being widely reported that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will ring in his company’s IPO Friday at its Menlo Park headquarters, not the Nasdaq MarketSite.He might even wear a hoodie.



Wall Street, are you getting the picture? No, seriously, are you?

Zuckerberg is sending every possible signal that Facebook as a public company will not be beholden to investors.

It’s not unheard of for tech companies to bypass New York. Zynga CEO Mark Pincus rang the opening bell remotely from the company’s San Francisco headquarters—also known as the Dog House.

But everything in the Facebook IPO process has been expertly stage-managed for effect. Why would the opening bell be any different?

