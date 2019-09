So much for reports that there was “weak” interest in the Facebook IPO.



First Reuters, and now CNBC, say the thing is “oversubscribed.”

CNBC just tweeted: “BREAKING: Facebook IPO “many many” times oversubscribed; Facebook could raise price range in filing next week -sources (via @ kaylatausche)”

