WATCH: The Media Freaks Out Over Today's Facebook IPO Drama

Facebook took the media on a wild roller coaster of emotion today as it dealt with an excruciating 30-minute delay caused by some technical issues at the NASDAQ. Then, after peaking at $43, Facebook stock collapsed and ended the trading day back near its IPO price of $38.23.
Watch the media freak out over today’s Facebook IPO drama below:
Produced By William Wei
