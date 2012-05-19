WATCH: The Media Freaks Out Over Today's Facebook IPO Drama

Facebook took the media on a wild roller coaster of emotion today as it dealt with an excruciating 30-minute delay caused by some technical issues at the NASDAQ. Then, after peaking at $43, Facebook stock collapsed and ended the trading day back near its IPO price of $38.23.



Watch the media freak out over today’s Facebook IPO drama below:

Produced By William Wei

