Facebook IPO Could Be Delayed

Facebook might delay its IPO until June, CNBC’s Kate Kelly just reported.The reason, she says: Mark Zuckerberg hasn’t participated enough in the process.



CNBC:

“Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been more focused on running the business and making acquisitions than on preparing for the share sale, according to one of these people, making it hard for him and other managers to focus wholeheartedly on the IPO preparations.”

A source of ours close to the IPO says: “There’s absolutely nothing concrete. That’s somebody needing something to write. Schedules were just reported, not known.”

Our source also argued: “If [a delay] happened so what?”

We don’t buy that Zuckerberg’s participation level has anything to do with whether or not the IPO gets delayed.

From the beginning, the IPO has been Facebook CFO David Ebersman’s show to run.

It’s possible that Ebersman has been bogged down, dealing with Facebook’s $1 billion Instagram acquisition.

Facebook updated its IPO prospectus yesterday, including Q1 financial results, which were disappointing.

