Facebook HAS NOT Changed Its IPO Plans -- NYT

Photo: Facebook

Facebook’s IPO plans have not changed, Evelyn Rusli and Michael De La Merced of the New York Times’ Dealbook report.The company is still looking at an IPO for the first half of the year, according their sources. This contradicts yesterday’s report from the FT that Facebook planned on IPOing in late 2012.



While we’re sure Mark Zuckerberg would love to delay the IPO forever, too many people are invested in this company to string it out much longer.

The company will have to start reporting financial information next spring since its over the 500 shareholder limit. At that point it might as well take advantage of the public capital market and let some of its employees cash out that way.

Of course, if Zuckerberg really doesn’t want to IPO, we could imagine he could figure out something to avoid it.

Don’t Miss: Facebook Revenue Is Growing Fast, But Google’s Grew Faster

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.