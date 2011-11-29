WATCH: Is Facebook's IPO The End Of Innovation?

Facebook is the mother lode when it comes to tech IPOs, and everyone is going crazy over comments by Mark Zuckerberg about the company going public as soon as April.



What does the IPO mean for Facebook employees?

Many will surely cash out as the payday for those, who joined the company even in the last few years, is bound to be huge.

Will the expected brain drain jeopardize innovation at Facebook?

Deputy editor and Facebook expert Nicholas Carlson breaks it all down in the video below.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Robert Libetti & Sibile Morency



