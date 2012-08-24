SCREENSHOTS: Facebook For iPhone And iPad Updates With What We All Wanted – More Speed

Today Facebook finally released the much-anticipated update to its iPhone and iPad app, adding noticeable speed improvements and easier photo uploads.

We were sceptical at first, but after a few minutes of use we were pleasantly surprised by the supercharged app.

Scrolling through the News Feed is much smoother than before, and photo uploads take no time at all.

Another difference is in the structure of the News Feed. When people “Like” or add comments to status updates, they will show up in real time, eliminating the need to refresh the post to view new comments and Likes.

You can get the update for your iPhone and iPad right here.

The icon has been slightly tweaked. Tap to open.

The welcome screen is similar, but we did notice that it was much quicker when logging in.

The News Feed has received a very minor visual update. Now posts are separated more distinctly and the Status, Photo, and Check In buttons are slightly different.

The sidebar seems to pop out quicker and it is easier to navigate.

Our Timeline loaded very quickly and we were able to scroll between posts seamlessly.

Most importantly, scrolling through photos felt significantly faster. Pictures loaded almost instantaneously.

Photos look different too. There is now a minimal look and feel to photos and it is easier to like them.

Source: New York Times

The News Feed for iPad has been dramatically updated to separate posts and give easy access to messages.

Posting status updates now give your more control.

Messages for the iPad now feel more like Instant Messages than email.

Your Cover Photo is now visible within the iPad app.

Photos on the iPad also load significantly faster.

