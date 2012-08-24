SCREENSHOTS: Facebook For iPhone And iPad Updates With What We All Wanted – More Speed

Today Facebook finally released the much-anticipated update to its iPhone and iPad app, adding noticeable speed improvements and easier photo uploads.



We were sceptical at first, but after a few minutes of use we were pleasantly surprised by the supercharged app.

Scrolling through the News Feed is much smoother than before, and photo uploads take no time at all.

Another difference is in the structure of the News Feed. When people “Like” or add comments to status updates, they will show up in real time, eliminating the need to refresh the post to view new comments and Likes.

You can get the update for your iPhone and iPad right here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.