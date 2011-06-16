Phew: Facebook Hasn't Forgotten About The iPhone After All

Photo: TechCrunch

Facebook’s supposed new photo sharing app — at least judging by the one leaked screenshot we’ve seen so far — looks like it might actually be interesting and fun.That is a good, important sign, because it seemed like Facebook had totally fallen asleep on the iPhone.



With almost 80 million monthly users, Facebook’s iPhone app is one of the most important and most popular in the world.

But Facebook’s iPhone product development has been glacially slow. Others — like Instagram and Foursquare — are leading in innovation. That’s a shame, because Facebook was a pioneer in iPhone development, and now it’s a late follower.

And now Twitter, which could represent a significant threat to Facebook, just got built right into Apple’s operating system.

Meanwhile, since its last major redesign in mid-2009, the Facebook app is largely unchanged. It has some new features, such as Facebook Places check-ins, and some bug fixes, but nothing special. And there’s not even an iPad version.

It’s as if Facebook had forgotten about the iPhone and iOS in general. (Perhaps having something to do with Facebook’s problems working with Apple. Or perhaps it’s focusing its efforts on developing Facebook phone software.)

So we find ourselves using Facebook less on our iPhone, and almost never on our iPad, instead spending more time with Twitter, Instagram, etc.

But now it appears that Facebook has been working on some new features and a new photo app. And it looks good, and should be popular, if it ever gets released.

So maybe there’s something to get excited about after all.

