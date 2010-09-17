Facebook iPad App "Coming Soon," Says Developer Behind Best Selling Unofficial Facebook iPad App

Facebook is building an iPad app, and it’s “coming soon,” says Cyril Moutran, the co-founder of Oecoway.



Oecoway is the developer behind “Friendly,” an unofficial Facebook app priced at $0.99. Friendly is currently at the top of the paid rankings in the iPad’s U.S. App Store, but it probably won’t hold the top spot for long.

Based on talks with with people at Facebook, Moutran says Facebook is building its own iPad app, and he infers it will be coming out soon. (Of course, he says that could be 2 months from now, or 6 months.)

We’ve also heard from people inside Facebook that the company is working on its iPad app.

This isn’t exactly a stunner. After all, Mark Zuckerberg said Facebook would build an iPad app in June.

But, Moutran says he figured if he build his app fast enough, he could have the market of millions of iPad owners to himself for a few months.

It took him and his team at Oecoway about a month to build the app. As soon as it hit the App Store it topped the networking category, and eventually shot its way to the top of the overall store. Moutran wouldn’t tell us how many apps he’s sold, but it’s safe to assume Oecoway pocketed double digit thousands on the app.

Moutran hasn’t had the market to himself, as there are other unofficial Facebook apps. He says his is number one because it was the first to hit the App Store. Also, he cut the price from $4.99 to $0.99, which didn’t hurt.

Oecoway is about to release the third update to the app. It better be a killer update, because as soon as Facebook puts out its app, which will be free, Friendly’s run will be over.

