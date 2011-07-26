See Why Facebook's Leaked iPad App Was Worth The Wait [SCREENSHOTS]

Photo: Screenshot
Facebook’s long-awaited iPad app leaked this morning, and it’s pretty good.TechCrunch cracked the latest Facebook iPhone app and found the iPad version hidden inside.
(If you want to know how to get it now, click here.)
Since it’s not the final version of the app, there are a bunch of bugs, but we were still able to get a good taste of the product.
The layout is beautiful, much better than the app Friendly, which many have been using as a Facebook alternative on the iPad.
We were able to play around with the app this morning. Check out the screenshots below.
It's easy to upload photos stored on your iPad. We tested this with an iPad 1, but we assume you can use the iPad 2 to snap a photo too
Here's the Places feature in landscape. You can view recent check ins from your friends in the left column. You can also view where they are in the map to the right
Here's what personal profiles look like. You navigate each section (Wall, Info, etc.) from the bar on the left
Landscape mode is the way to go. There's a great navigation bar to the left that makes it easy to access your messages, profile, photos, events, etc.
Here's the Messages section. Your recent contacts show up in the left. Tapping a contact shows your conversation thread on the right
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.