See Why Facebook's Leaked iPad App Was Worth The Wait [SCREENSHOTS]

Steve Kovach
facebook ipad app

Photo: Screenshot

Facebook’s long-awaited iPad app leaked this morning, and it’s pretty good.TechCrunch cracked the latest Facebook iPhone app and found the iPad version hidden inside.

(If you want to know how to get it now, click here.)

Since it’s not the final version of the app, there are a bunch of bugs, but we were still able to get a good taste of the product.

The layout is beautiful, much better than the app Friendly, which many have been using as a Facebook alternative on the iPad.

We were able to play around with the app this morning. Check out the screenshots below.

This is the new log in screen.

Here's the News Feed

You can filter your News Feed by Top News, Photos, Links, and more

This is where Friend Request notifications show up

You can view Notifications from this drop-down menu

It's easy to upload photos stored on your iPad. We tested this with an iPad 1, but we assume you can use the iPad 2 to snap a photo too

Select the photo you want to upload

Enter your caption and upload

You can check in to Places on Facebook without leaving your News Feed

You can update your status from this handy drop-down menu

Select your location and tap to check in

Here's the Places feature in landscape. You can view recent check ins from your friends in the left column. You can also view where they are in the map to the right

You can see who is online from the Chat tab. Tap a friend's name to start a chat

Unfortunately, chat wouldn't work for us. (Alyson never received this message)

Here's what personal profiles look like. You navigate each section (Wall, Info, etc.) from the bar on the left

This is the info tab for personal profiles

We like the landscape view a lot better

Landscape mode is the way to go. There's a great navigation bar to the left that makes it easy to access your messages, profile, photos, events, etc.

Here's the Messages section. Your recent contacts show up in the left. Tapping a contact shows your conversation thread on the right

The Events section is similar. Tap an event for details

Oh look! We got a message. The app makes a cool notification sound to alert you.

You can respond from this drop-down menu without leaving the page you're on

Photos gives you a nice view of your albums

This what your photo albums look like in portrait mode

We really like this landscape view of all our friends

Here's the same screen in portrait view

