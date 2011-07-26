See Why Facebook's Leaked iPad App Was Worth The Wait [SCREENSHOTS]

Photo: Screenshot

Facebook’s long-awaited iPad app leaked this morning, and it’s pretty good.TechCrunch cracked the latest Facebook iPhone app and found the iPad version hidden inside.



(If you want to know how to get it now, click here.)

Since it’s not the final version of the app, there are a bunch of bugs, but we were still able to get a good taste of the product.

The layout is beautiful, much better than the app Friendly, which many have been using as a Facebook alternative on the iPad.

We were able to play around with the app this morning. Check out the screenshots below.

