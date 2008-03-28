Hong Kong Billionaire Ups Facebook Stake

Hong Kong mobile tycoon Li Ka-shing has invested another $40+ million in Facebook, upping his stake in Mark Zuckerberg’s social networking site to more than $100 million, MarketWatch reports. Li previously invested $60 million for a 0.4% stake of Facebook.



We haven’t heard otherwise, so we think it’s safe to assume his more recent investment was at the same $15 billion valuation.

To recap — here’s who else thinks Facebook is worth $15 billion:

German Internet entrepreneurs the Samwer brothers

Microsoft (MSFT)

Anyone else?

