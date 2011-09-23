Facebook Updates Open Graph, Lets You Share EVERYTHING You Do

Facebook announced the latest addition to the social graph.



Instead of “liking” objects, you can participate in events. That means watching movies, going on trips, reading a book, whatever.

Live updates below. Most quotes are paraphrased from Zuckerberg.

—-

Everything shows up in the new ticker, the real-time update list in the upper right corner.

Zuck says this will make it possible for people to develop social apps based on the acitivities people do. Starting with media: movies, music, news, books, etc.

There will also be lifestyle apps: running, bike riding, sleeping, you name it.

Frictionless experiences: You never get a prompt asking if you want to share on Facebook. Instead, everything you do in an app gets added to your timeline.

Spotify demo! A permission dialogue tells you what kind of events Spotify will add to your timeline. After you approve, everything you do in Spotify will show up on Facebook. That means every album you listen to, playlist you share, etc. Spotify never has to prompt you.

Real Time Serendipity: If you see a friend playing a song, you can click it and Spotify will start playing that song on your computer. That activity shows up in your ticker too, which means your friends can see that you’re sharing music.

Demo: Ticker on the side shows what your friends are listening to. Zuck clicks on a Jay Z song his friend is listening to and it starts playing right away.

Developers can use Open Graph to help users discover new music.

TV Shows and movies:

You can keep up with what your friends are watching on services like Hulu. Hover over it, click and watch it. Same thing goes for Netflix.

Reed Hastings, Netflix CEO up to talk about the new Facebook integration. Coming soon, once Congress passes an updated “privacy law.”

News:

You can see the articles your friends are reading right now. Washington Post’s social reader plays in. Helps you discover news from your timeline.

Games:

See what your friends are playing, monitor their activity. For example, you can monitor your friends’ Words With Friends activity.

Lifestyle Apps:

Example, Nike Plus, which tracks your running activity, will automatically post to Facebook. Also works with Foodspotting to share the stuff you’re eating.

