You can now watch 360-degree video on Facebook

Move over, YouTube: You can now watch 360-degree videos on Facebook, too.

The world’s largest social network said on Wednesday that it would start bringing the immersive video experience to the Facebook News Feed.

The official Star Wars Facebook page and Saturday Night Live have shared videos that can be viewed in 360-degrees, meaning you can pan around in every direction during playback.

“Here what we’ve done is look at all the really cool 360-degree video content people are creating and think through, what’s the right way to bring that experience to News Feed,” Facebook’s Will Cathcart told The Verge.

360-degree video is nowhere near an immersive virtual reality experience as the Oculus Rift headset (which Facebook owns) or a virtual reality theme park like The Void, but it looks like an interesting format for video creators to play with.

Here’s a 360-degree video from Star Wars, which puts you on a bike racing through the desert:

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Immersive 360 Experience

Speed across the Jakku desert from Star Wars: The Force Awakens with this immersive 360 experience created exclusively for Facebook.

Posted by Star Wars on Wednesday, September 23, 2015

And SNL’s example puts you in the middle of a show taping:



Take a seat in Studio 8H and experience Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake’s #SNL40 Cold Open like never before — in interactive 360°.

Posted by Saturday Night Live on Wednesday, September 23, 2015

Facebook has signed on several other launch partners for 360-degree video, including Vice, GoPro, Discovery, and LeBron James. For now, you can only view the interactive format in the Google Chrome browser or through Facebook’s Android app, although it doesn’t seem like every Android phone is supported yet — Tech Insider tried to play a 360-degree video through the Facebook app on a Samsung Galaxy S6, but it didn’t work.

360-degree video will be supported in Facebook for iPhone owners “in the coming months,” according to Facebook.

The Wall Street Journal recently reported that Facebook is working on a standalone mobile app that will allow you to view 360-degree video by tilting your phone.

