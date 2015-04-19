24 of the toughest interview questions heard at Facebook

Getty Images / Hindustan TimesWant to work for this guy? Get ready to answer some tough questions.
Facebook has often been regarded as one of the best places to work in the tech industry.
Its interns make $US25,000 more than the average citizen. And famously, employees on Glassdoor voted Facebook the No. 1 company to work for overall.
But in order to get a job there, you’ll have to answer some tricky questions first.
We’ve compiled some of the toughest Facebook interview questions available on Glassdoor. Whether you’re looking for a programming job or a position doing marketing, Facebook’s interview questions will give you a run for your money.
'Describe how the website works. (That's the whole question , with no context.)' - Technical Project Manager candidate
'Tell me your plan of action if you saw that photo uploads suddenly dropped by 50%.' - Operations Associate User Intelligence candidate
'A Russian gangster kidnaps you. He puts two bullets in consecutive order in an empty six-round revolver, spins it, points it at your head and shoots. *click* You're still alive. He then asks you, do you want me to spin it again and fire or pull the trigger again. For each option, what is the probability that you'll be shot?' - Internet Marketing Analyst candidate
'Given access to all the data Facebook collects, what would you do with it?' - Product Analytics candidate
'Pre-IPO, they asked me to write a paper on the valuation of Facebook. They also asked me what I thought the greatest technological advancement was in the past 20 years.' - Software Engineer candidate
'You are trying to rob houses on a street. Each house has some amount of cash. Your goal is to rob houses such that you maximise the total robbed amount. The constraint is once you rob a house you cannot rob a house adjacent to that house.' - Software Engineer candidate
'25 racehorses, no stopwatch. 5 tracks. Figure out the top three fastest horses in the fewest number of races.' - Software Engineering Summer Intern candidate
'What is the process you would go about in spotting a fake profile?' - User Operations Analyst candidate
