13 Tough Interview Questions Facebook Asks Job Candidates

Daniel Goodman/Business Insider ‘If you could change something about Facebook, what would it be?’

Facebook is one of the most difficult companies to interview with, according to Glassdoor, an online jobs community.

One reason the process is so challenging: They ask tough questions.

To figure out exactly what the social media giant asks job candidates, Glassdoor sifted through thousands of online reviews submitted by people who went through the interview process.

'You can roll a dice three times. You will be given $X where X is the highest roll you get. You can choose to stop rolling at any time (e.g., if you roll a 6 on the first roll, you can stop). What is your expected payout?' -- Facebook Data Scientist interview candidate 'Tell me your plan of action if you saw that photo uploads suddenly dropped by 50%.' -- Facebook Operations Associate User Intelligence interview candidate 'Two points are randomly placed on a line of length 1. What is the probability that the three segments created form a triangle?' -- Facebook Product Analyst interview candidate 'Given a binary tree, write code to print the tree out line by line.' -- Facebook Software Engineer interview candidate 'How would you find out the number of cars passing through a busy bridge?' -- Facebook Software Engineer interview candidate 'If you could change something about Facebook what would it be?' -- Facebook Software Engineer interview candidate

