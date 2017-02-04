A favourite interview question of Facebook recruiters could help you decide on your next job

Sarah Jacobs Consider what you really want out of your job.

People want to work at Facebook.

Workers there receive a ton of perks, and largely like their CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

So, how can you go about snagging a job at the Menlo Park, California-based giant?

Business Insider recently spoke to Facebook global head of recruiting Miranda Kalinowski and VP of people Lori Goler to discuss the company’s hiring process.

They both mentioned one question that they like to ask in job interviews:

“What are you doing on your best day?”

“Typically, if we find out about their best day, we can unpack that and really find out what drives them and motivates them,” Kalinowski says. “Whether it’s meeting with clients, coding, or calculating a spreadsheet, it’s going to be different for everyone. That’s the beauty of bringing all these people together.”

Goler notes that it’s a good idea to be prepared for this question, regardless of whether or not you’re specifically looking into jobs at Facebook. It’s also a good way to prepare yourself for the next step in your career.

“Step back and reflect on the things you enjoy doing,” Goler says. “On your very best day, when you go home and you think to yourself, ‘I have the best job ever,’ what were you doing on that day? What were the actual activities that you engaged in on that day? Those are things you should be looking for in your next opportunity.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.