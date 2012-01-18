Apple May Be Building Facebook Directly Into The Next Version Of iOS

Photo: Facebook

After finally bringing Twitter to iOS 5, it looks like Apple is considering integrating other social networks as well.This weekend, iMore discovered references to Facebook integration in the latest developer beta of iOS 5. They also grabbed a nice screenshot of the contacts app with a field for a Facebook user name.



Assuming Facebook does come to iOS 5 (or 6) this year, it’s a great decision by Apple.

One of the biggest missing features in iOS is integration with popular social networks and other online services like Dropbox. Android has it. Windows Phone has it. Now it’s about time that Apple adds it too.

iMore also found some references to the iPad 3 in the developer beta of iOS 5, but there aren’t any hints about what the new tablet will be like.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.