All iPhone users can now read Facebook's 'Instant Articles'

Facebook has rolled out its “Instant Articles” feature to all iOS users, according to a blog post from the company. A limited Android beta has also been launched.





The feature, which has been on limited release up until now, “embeds” an article into the Facebook app, helping it load faster and with fewer adverts. According to Facebook, users click away from articles when they don’t load speedily. Instant Articles load up to 10 times faster, the company claims.

Articles, such as this one from Vox, appear with a lightning bolt symbol when they are Instant-enabled. Clicking through reveals a sleek page focused on text with very few adverts.

Facebook had previously been working with publishers that included The New York Times, BuzzFeed, and The Atlantic but has expanded the list to include Vox Media, Slate, The Huffington Post, Business Insider, and The Daily Mail.

Publishers have also been teaming up with tech companies recently as means to distribute their content beyond their own websites and apps.

Apple recently launched the News app, partnering with more than 50 publishers to produce some News-exclusive articles.

Google also recently launched its Accelerated Mobile Pages product, with partners including The Washington Post and Twitter, which aims to speed up loading times across the mobile web.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.