Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp experienced a second outage in less than a week

Facebook said some users were experiencing issues with its suite of apps on Friday.

“We apologize for any inconvenience,” the company said in a tweet.

Facebook, Instagram, and other apps went down four days ago on Monday, October 4.

Facebook suite of apps went down again on Friday, their second outage in the last week.

The company acknowledged the outage and apologized to people experiencing issues after users reported being unable to access its apps, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products,” Facebook said in a tweet. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

Users began reporting issues at about 2:30 p.m. EST, according to DownDetector.

On Monday, Facebook’s suite of apps went down across several countries for more than five hours. The outage impacted the company’s internal platforms, according to New York Times reporter Ryan Mac, as Facebook employees could not access work servers, which also slowed response time.

Facebook attributed the first outage to an interruption in traffic between Facebook’s data centers or the physical buildings with tech that powers its software, and the rest of the internet.

Facebook has not given any reason for Friday’s issues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.