Facebook + Instagram Is Official, Now What? Founders Will Likely Stay But Team May Leave As Integration Begins

Facebook’s purchase of Instagram finally closed today, and here’s what we think happens next. Instagram’s founders will work at Facebook for a while but some of their team may soon leave for another startup adventure. Meanwhile on the product integration front, Instagram could gain Facebook login and the ability to tag Facebook friends in photos, and Facebook could offer a bulk import option to create an album of all your Instagram photos. Eventually Facebook may even start to monetise it with some sort of Sponsored Photos in the Instagram feed.



