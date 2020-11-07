This is the message Facebook and Instagram will display when a presidential election winner is projected

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images, Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Notifications on Facebook and Instagram will name the projected presidential winner once most major media outlets have picked either Donald Trump or Joe Biden, Facebook announced Thursday night.

Messages will run across the top of both platforms, and labels on posts from both Trump and Biden will include the name of the projected winner, Facebook said.

Facebook, which owns Instagram, is awaiting projections from the decision desks of outlets including Reuters, ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, and the Associated Press, it said.

Currently, the notifications at the top of each platform read that no clear winner has been projected.

When a majority of independent election decision desks â€” including at Reuters, ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, and the Associated Press â€” project a winner, Facebook will update the notifications running across the top of both platforms, it said.

We will also start applying labels with the projected winner on all presidential candidates’ posts with a link to our Voting Information Center to see more about the election results. pic.twitter.com/4V4mA7BoBa — Facebook Newsroom (@fbnewsroom) November 6, 2020

Facebook and Instagram will also add labels announcing the projected winner on both Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s posts, alongside a link to its voting information centre.

At the moment, these posts are accompanied by labels such as “The winner of the 2020 US Presidential Election has not been projected” and “The US has laws, procedures, and established institutions to ensure the integrity of our elections.”

Facebook has also moved from labelling posts that contain misinformation about the election to actively demoting them and limiting their spread on the platform, it said Thursday.

As counting continues, Facebook is “seeing more reports of inaccurate claims about the election,” it told Forbes.

“While many of these claims have low engagement on our platform, we are taking additional temporary steps … to keep this content from reaching more people,” it said.

