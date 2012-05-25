rumour: A New Facebook Tycoon Is Thinking Of Buying This Insane $50 Million Loft In TriBeCa

Photo: Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate

We’ve marveled at this monstrous, six-story loft in TriBeCa a few times, first when it hit the market with a $45 million price tag and later when it hit the rental market for $100,000 a month.Now, rumour has it someone else is marveling at it too. According to the New York Post’s Jennifer Gould Keil, a Facebook insider who is suddenly flush since last week’s IPO has flown to New York City twice to check out the apartment, at 144 Duane Street.



In an unusual move, the listing price on the apartment actually increased to $49.5 million several months ago.

Inside this 30,000 square-foot loft are eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, an elevator, a private gym, and half basketball court. The home is six stories, two underground.

Outside there’s a private terrace.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.