rumour: A New Facebook Tycoon Is Thinking Of Buying This Insane $50 Million Loft In TriBeCa

A New Facebook Tycoon Is Thinking Of Buying This Insane $50 Million Loft In TriBeCa

Julie Zeveloff
144 duane street, $45 million, tribeca loft

Photo: Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate

We’ve marveled at this monstrous, six-story loft in TriBeCa a few times, first when it hit the market with a $45 million price tag and later when it hit the rental market for $100,000 a month.Now, rumour has it someone else is marveling at it too. According to the New York Post’s Jennifer Gould Keil, a Facebook insider who is suddenly flush since last week’s IPO has flown to New York City twice to check out the apartment, at 144 Duane Street.

In an unusual move, the listing price on the apartment actually increased to $49.5 million several months ago.

Inside this 30,000 square-foot loft are eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, an elevator, a private gym, and half basketball court. The home is six stories, two underground.

Outside there’s a private terrace.

The exterior of the 1862 limestone mansion

The loft apartment has 12- to 17-foot ceilings and exposed brick throughout

The den doubles as a library

The living room is perfect for hanging with newly rich Facebook friends

The glass staircase adds a modern feel to the living quarters

The kitchen is very industrial

There's lots of light on the penthouse floor

There's an elevator in the house to move throughout the six floors with ease

It's always impressive to fit a grand piano into a New York City home

The master bedroom has a tranquil theme to it

The bathroom has a deep tub and many mirrors

The roof top terrace

Play a game of one-on-one on your personal half-basketball court

